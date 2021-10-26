No injuries after semi vs. train crash in rural East Grand Forks

Times Report

Crookston Times

Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi-trailer vs train crash on the evening of October 22 at the intersection of 390th Ave SW and Hwy 2 in rural East Grand Forks and, upon arrival, it was discovered the semi, driven by 18 year old Gavin Hackett-Riendeau was stopped at the intersection of Hwy 2 on 390th Ave SW. The loaded beet trailer was partially on the railroad right away and was hit by a west bound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. No one was injured.

Assisting agencies were East Grand Forks Police, East Grand Forks Fire, MN State Patrol and Altru Ambulance.