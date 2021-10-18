Female hit by beet truck at Crookston piler

Times Report

Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to American Crystal Sugar Company in Crookston on October 15 at approximately 9:48 p.m. for a report of a female who had been hit by a beet truck. When first responders arrived, they discovered that a beet truck was attempting to turn around and had backed into the piler. The victim had been pinned between the truck and piler.

Witnesses advised the victim was only pinned for a few seconds before the truck pulled away.

The victim was transported to RiverView ER in Crookston and later taken to Altru in Grand Forks. She was listed in stable condition and was treated for her injuries.

The victim was identified as Barbara Velasquez, 32, of Perris, California. The driver of the truck was identified as Mike Severson, 29, of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Assisting agencies included the Crookston Area Ambulance.

"The Polk County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone in the Red River Valley to be safe and aware of their surroundings while traveling on the roads or working in the fields," said a media release. "The annual beet harvest has been delayed but will be ramping up again in the upcoming weeks."