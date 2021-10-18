Erskine female airlifted after UTV rollover

Times Report

Crookston Times

Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 390th ST SE in Erskine on the morning of October 17 for a side by side utility vehicle rollover. Deputies arrived on scene and assisted with giving medical aid to a 40-year-old female from Erskine.

The female was transported to RiverView Hospital in Crookston and later air-lifted to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. A 46 year old male driver and 3 year old passenger reported no injuries.

Assisting agencies included Erskine Fire Department and Essentia Ambulance.

Due to an active investigation no names will be released at this time.