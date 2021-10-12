Beet truck vs box truck crash west of Euclid Monday night

Times Report

Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at approximately 10:48 p.m. Monday involving a 2004 Sterling beet truck and a 2018 Ford F350 box cargo truck at the intersection of 340th Ave SW and 130th ST SW in Keystone Township, approximately 7 miles west of Euclid.

Upon investigation, it appeared that both trucks were southbound when the box truck attempted to pass the beet truck. The beet truck attempted to turn left, and the two trucks collided. The beet truck sustained minor damage. The box truck sustained severe damage.

There were no injuries reported.

PCSO reports that Joshua Schumer, age 25, was driving the beet truck and Noah Habermann, age 22, was driving the box truck. Habermann was cited for passing in a no-passing zone.

Assisting agencies include East Grand Forks Fire Department, Crookston Area Ambulance and Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.