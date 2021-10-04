10-year-old Crookston female hit by semi downtown Monday

Times Report

A 10-year-old Crookston female was struck by a semi at the intersection of Broadway and Robert Street downtown Monday evening. Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier says Polk County Dispatch was advised of the incident Monday, October 4 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

"The preliminary investigation indicates she was on the northeast corner sidewalk when she was struck by the rear wheels of the semi-trailer as the semi was making a right hand turn from East Robert Street onto North Broadway to travel north; this is all part of US HWY 2 in downtown Crookston," Biermaier explained. "The victim and her bicycle became entangled in the semi-trailer wheels, the semi came to a stop approximately a block and one half north of Robert Street."

The female, identified as 10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo, was transported to RiverView Health and later air-lifted to a Fargo hospital. Her family posted on Facebook that she has lost her right leg and remains in the intensive care unit.

The semi driver was identified as 73-year-old Duane Otto Schouveiller of Mahnomen, MN. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

"The MN State Patrol and Crookston Police Department are jointly investigating the incident," Biermaier added.

Other responding agencies include Crookston Area Ambulance, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Crookston Fire Department.