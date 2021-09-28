Three trucks involved in crash north of Crookston, driver sustains life-threatening injury

Crookston Fire Department responded to a three-truck accident north of Crookston near County Roads 13 and 17 in Section 12 of Parnell Township Sunday morning. Fire Chief Tim Froeber told the Times that all three trucks were in the upright position in the ditch when they arrived, but two drivers had to be extricated from their trucks. One driver was already out of his vehicle.

The driver of the 2004 Mack semi truck, Reyes Mata Bustamante Jr., 50, of Grand Forks, N.D., was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with life threatening injuries. The driver of the 2013 Mack semi truck, Clarence Eugene Phelps, 70, of Bovey, Minnesota, was transported to RiverView Health in Crookston with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the 1988 Freightliner semi truck, Franciso Gusman Ortiz, 61, of Crystal City, Texas, had no reported injuries.

Froeber added that firefighters also tended to fuel leaks on two of the trucks and the CFD/CFA had four of their units respond including two engine trucks, one rescue truck and the chief officer vehicle.

Minnesota State Patrol reports that all three trucks were traveling eastbound on Polk County 17 when they collided. Polk County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the incident.