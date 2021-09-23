Crookston man deceased after being hit by a train downtown

Times Report

Crookston Times

A 28-year-old Crookston man died after being struck by a train downtown while walking on the tracks. Polk County Dispatch was advised of the incident at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 behind 411 North Main Street.

A preliminary investigation by law enforcement indicates the incident happened between West 5th Street and West 6th Street close to the railroad bridge. The deceased man was reportedly walking south on the railroad tracks between the rails when he was struck from behind by a southbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train.

The man allegedly did not respond to the warning sounds of the train horn.

The name of the deceased will be withheld until family is notified.

The Crookston Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Crookston Area Ambulance, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol.