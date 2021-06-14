Teen thrown from kayak after being hit by boat

Times Report

Crookston Times

A teenager kayaking on Union Lake Sunday evening, June 13 was struck by a Moomba wakeboarding boat, was thrown from the kayak, but escaped injury, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The call came in at around 7:46 p.m. from the lake located near Erskine indicating that the 2018 boat operated by Cheryl McGlynn, 53, of Grand Forks had struck two kayaks. Responding deputies, upon further investigation, determined McGlynn’s boat had struck a kayak being operated by a 17-year-old and had almost struck a second kayaker.

The investigation continues.