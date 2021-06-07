Two vehicles totaled in Hwy 75 accident

Times Report

Crookston Times

Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Fire Association, Crookston Area Ambulance and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident on June 4 at approximately 8:07 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy 75 and County Road 17. Upon arrival, deputies located the drivers and identified them as Jeremy James Dyer of Grand Forks, N.D. and Alysha Mae Dykhoff of Angus.

They were the sole occupants of the vehicles, and both reported minor injuries. Crookston Area Ambulance evaluated and released both drivers on scene.

Both vehicles were totaled and needed to be towed.