Beltrami woman and two young kids injured in single-vehicle crash on Memorial Day

A Beltrami woman and her two young kids were injured in a single-vehicle crash in rural Beltrami Township on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that Cassandra Meine, 28, and her children, ages 6 and 3, were all transported by Polk County EMS to RiverView Health in Crookston.

The PCSO says the crash occurred at the intersection of 410th Street SW and 250th Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies saw the vehicle on its roof with Meine and her children outside of the vehicle, with injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Beltrami Fire and Rescue also assisted.