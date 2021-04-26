Two-vehicle accident in rural Fisher sends two to hospital

Times Report

Crookston Times

Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on April 23 at approximately 2:36 p.m. on Polk County Road 9 near 380th Ave SW in rural Fisher. When deputies arrived they found a Chevy Impala driven by Paul Chen, 54, of Racine, WI with heavy damage in the middle of the road and a Ford pickup driven by Erica Rose Brown, 43, of Hannah, ND in the ditch of County Road 9.

The pickup driver and juvenile male passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were subsequently transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

The accident is still under investigation. Also assisting at the scene were Altru Ambulance, Fisher Fire and Rescue and East Grand Forks Fire Department.