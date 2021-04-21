Fertile woman injured in crash after driver hits gas instead of brake

Times Report

Crookston Times

A building in Fertile and two vehicles were extensively damaged in a crash Monday, April 19, but only was driver was injured, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says her injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash occurred, the PCSO states, when one of the drivers apparently pressed her gas pedal instead of her brake when exiting a bank parking lot.

Deputies were dispatched to 202 North Mill Street in Fertile. Arriving deputies saw one vehicle in the middle of Lincoln Ave. NE, a 2008 Toyota RAV-4 driven by Cheryll Reitmeier, 69, of Fertile, was t-boned with heavy passenger’s side damage, and that the other vehicle had driven into a building, home to Vern’s Carpet. That vehicle was a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Eleanor Olson, 86, of Fertile, and the PCSO says Olson pressed her accelerator instead of her brake when leaving the bank parking lot. After hitting Reitmeier’s vehicle, Olson then drove into the building.

Olson was transported by County EMS to RiverView Health in Crookston.

Fertile Fire assisted at the scene.