Motorist who drove into river suffered a medical episode

Times Report

Crookston Times

The female motorist who drove her white 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup into the Red Lake River near the Robert Street Bridge at around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, April 2 suffered a medical episode beforehand, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The driver was the vehicle’s lone occupant, and, after escaping her vehicle and walking to the Crookston Public Library to report what had happened, she was taken to RiverView Health and released later that day, the PCSO says.

The PCSO, assisted by equipment and personnel from the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue, was able to locate the submerged pickup with its drone on Saturday, April 3. Advanced Tire & Towing Service subsequently pulled the pickup out of the water.