Erskine fire truck struck head-on at the scene of Monday’s fire near Mentor

Times Report

Crookston Times

A Mentor man caused significant damage to an Erskine fire truck after hitting the vehicle head-on during Monday’s grass fire near Mentor. The driver, Mark Johnson, 47, reportedly did not stop at the scene of the crash and nearly missed another fire truck.

Polk County dispatch received the call for the motor vehicle crash at 320th Street SE and 120th Avenue SE on March 29 at 5:26 p.m. and reported that visibility was poor due to heavy smoke from the grass fire.

The report said a dark-colored pickup truck struck an Erskine Fire Department vehicle head-on and then continued driving West nearly missing another fire truck after not stopping at the scene of the crash.

The Erskine fire truck received significant damage and was disabled and the driver of the Erskine fire truck, Jesse Hickman, was not injured but was checked out by medical personnel.

Johnson’s 2016 Dodge Ram also received severe damage.

The case is still under investigation.