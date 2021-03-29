Crookston man strikes power pole in one-vehicle accident

Times Report

Crookston Times

A Crookston man left the roadway and struck a power pole in a one-vehicle accident north of Beltrami. Denis Aubol, 39, was taken by private vehicle to RiverView Hospital for minor injuries.

According to a media release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a report of a one-vehicle injury accident on March 27 at 12:47 a.m. at 270th Avenue SW and 420th Street SW north of Beltrami. The vehicle had extensive damage and Red River Valley Cooperative Power Association responded to the scene to evaluate the power pole. There is an unknown damage value to the power pole at this time.

The PCSO has determined that alcohol was not a factor.

The Beltrami Fire Department was the assisting agency at the scene.