Failure to yield causes accident at Polk County intersection

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident on March 4 at approximately 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Polk County Road 23 and 260th Ave NW in Brandt Township. Jamie Baker, 30, of Warren, was eastbound on County Road 23 in a 2008 Saturn Vue when they were struck by a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 16-year-old male from Warren.

Baker was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with apparent non-life threatening injuries. The juvenile male was treated and released at the scene by Warren Ambulance.

Alcohol was not a factor. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The juvenile driver was cited for Failure to Yield.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Warren Ambulance and the Warren Fire Department.