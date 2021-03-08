Alcohol a factor in airborne vehicle crash west of Fisher

Times Report

Crookston Times

An accident on Highway 2 last week sent a vehicle airborne after it hit a cultert in a ditch sending the driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the media release, the Minnesota State Patrol were dispatched to Highway 2 west of Fisher on March 2 at approximately 7:19 p.m. for a vehicle that had left the roadway. A 2002 Nissan Sentra, driven by Robert Rosas Jr., 27, of Crookston, was westbound when it left the roadway, hit a culvert and went airborne. The vehicle came down in the ditch, crossed a county road and came to rest by a grain elevator.

The report notes that Rosas was wearing his seatbelt, the airbags did deploy and alcohol was involved in the incident.

Rosas was treated and released from RiverView Health with non-life threatening injuries.