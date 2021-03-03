Three injured in rural Polk County accident after two vehicles collided

Times Report

Three people were injured in a rural Polk County accident Monday after two vehicles collided.

According to the media release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident with a report of injuries on March 1 at approximately 1 p.m. at the intersection of Polk County Road 20 and Polk County Road 23. A Warren man, Donald Vansickle, 92, was southbound on County Road 20 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when he was struck by a westbound 2004 Red Oldsmobile Alero driven by 30-year-old Christina Lambert of Grand Forks.

Vansickle and his passenger, Shirley Vansickle, 79, were transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Christina Lambert was transported via personal vehicle to Altru with non-life threatening injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, Altru Ambulance, Warren Ambulance and the Warren Fire Department.