Alcohol not a factor in January crash that killed Crookston woman, two Fertile women

Times Report

Crookston Times

Toxicology reports show that alcohol was not a factor in the crash that killed a Crookston woman and two Fertile women in early January at a downtown Grand Forks intersection. The driver, Jenessa Kelley, Crookston, likely suffered a medical emergency prior to or during the initial crash that occurred in East Grand Forks, said the report.

The fatal crash in downtown Grand Forks occurred on January 9 after officers were dispatched to Demers Avenue and 5th Street on report of an injury accident. Upon arrival it was discovered that the incident resulted in three fatalities including Kelley, 21, of Crookston, and Laura Van Erem, 52, and Nancy Sand, 72, both of Fertile.

According to the investigation, a 2011 Buick Regal, driven by Kelley was traveling westbound in the center turn lane on Demers at a high rate of speed and struck a Chevy Impala driven by Trisha Trousil, 42, of Oslo, causing minor damage before striking a 1997 Ford Explorer driven by 45-year-old Amanda Green of Grand Forks as it attempted a left turn from Demers onto S. 5th Street. The Regal was said to have swiped the Explorer before hitting the eastbound Dodge Caravan driven by Van Erem.

The Regal flipped onto its top and the Caravan’s driver and front passenger, Van Erem and Sand, were killed on impact, plus a rear-seat juvenile passenger was transported to Altru Hospital. Kelley was pronounced deceased at Altru Hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The vehicle driven by Kelley also matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit and run in East Grand Forks prior to the downtown Grand Forks crash.

The Grand Forks Police Department was assisted by the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department, GF Fire Department and Altru Ambulance at the crash scene. The GFPD Crash Accident Response Team, UAS Team and Criminal Investigations Bureau were also part of the investigation.