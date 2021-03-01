Ada teen killed in head-on crash with street sweeper

Times Report

Crookston Times

An Ada, Minnesota woman was killed in a head-on crash with a street sweeper after she crossed the center line while driving on U.S. Highway 75. The driver of the street sweeper had non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on February 25, Jayden Mckenzie Anderson, 19, was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy 75 in a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser approaching 460th Street Southwest when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2014 Isuzu NRR street sweeper that was traveling in the northbound lane. The street sweeper came to rest in the east ditch and the PT Cruiser came to rest on the roadway facing southbound.

Anderson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene. The street sweeper driver identified as Eric Lee Olsen, 41, of Wahpeton, N.D. was taken to RiverView Health in Crookston for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.