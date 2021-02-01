PCSO: Equipment falls off flatbed trailer near Mentor

Times Report

Crookston Times

A large piece of equipment accidentally slid off a flatbed trailer being pulled on Polk County Highway 12 in rural Mentor on Saturday, Jan. 29, but the equipment was safely removed from the roadway.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in at 4:20 p.m. Saturday from County Highway 12 at the intersection of 150th Ave. SE. Responding deputies discovered that a Lamb track brusher had slid off the trailer and was laying in the road.

Deputies closed that portion of road to traffic while a wrecker removed the Lamb track brusher.

No one was injured, and the investigation continues.