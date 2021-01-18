PCSO: FedEx van driver loses control, strikes car

Times Report

The driver of a FedEx van lost control on a slippery Polk County Highway 21 near 330th Avenue SW on Thursday, Jan. 14 and collided with a car, injuring the driver of the car. High winds were also a factor.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in at approximately 3:44 p.m. The van driver swerved into the westbound lane and struck the westbound car. The driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by Warren Ambulance.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Warren Fire Department also assisted.

The PCSO release included no names of the people involved.