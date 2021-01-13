Investigation continues in crash that killed three, including 21-year-old Crookston woman

Times Report and Associated Press

Crookston Times

Investigators say alcohol may have played a role in a traffic crash that killed three people and injured two others in Grand Forks last weekend, including Jenessa Kelley, 21, of Crookston.

Kelley, the driver who police say caused the crash, died of her injuries at the hospital. Two people from Fertile who were in a minivan that was struck were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told police Kelley was driving at an extremely high rate of speed in the center turning lane before she struck a car and an SUV in downtown Grand Forks. The people in those two vehicles were not seriously injured.

Authorities say Kelley then struck a Dodge Caravan, killing the driver, 52-year-old Laura Van Erem and her front-seat passenger and mother, 72-year-old Nancy Sand. A teen passenger was injured and taken to Altru Hospital.

A passenger in Kelley's vehicle, Shelby Dvorak, 21, was also seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Police say the Buick Regal driven by Kelley matches the description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident in East Grand Forks moments before the fatal crash across the border.