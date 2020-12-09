Crookston woman crashes car into L&M Meats in  Grand Forks

Times Report

A Crookston woman was cited after crashing her car into L&M Meats on South Washington Street in Grand Forks on Tuesday.

Sharon E. Olslund, 72, received a citation for failure to have control of her vehicle after striking the business as she pulled into the parking lot.

A woman in the L&M Meats entryway was struck and was injured.

The entrance to the building received significant damage and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.