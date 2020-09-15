Bike vs. semi accident in Crookston Monday

Crookston police responded to University Avenue and Fisher Avenue Monday afternoon at approximately 5:02 p.m. on a report of a bicycle and semi collision.

The media release says a 1995 Peterbilt semi, driven by Dallas Lanoue of Waubun, was turning east from University Ave onto Fisher Ave. when it apparently collided with a juvenile female bicyclist attempting to cross University Ave. The front wheel of the bicycle was bent and the female had very minor injuries; scrapes and bruises. No further medical care was necessary.

"It appears contributing factors to the incident included the lack of using the pedestrian button, the semi driver not being able to see the bicyclist and the timing of the lights changing while both parties were in motion," said the release.