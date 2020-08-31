Passenger taken to hospital after collision on Crookston's south end

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

A passenger in a minivan was taken to RiverView Health Monday afternoon for observation after suffering lacerations from broken glass after the vehicle she was in collided with a pickup at an intersection in Crookston's south end.

Numerous emergency responders, including Crookston Police, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Crookston Fire Department and Crookston Area Ambulance Service, converged on the scene, at the intersection of Marshall and 4th Avenue South. Garett Bengston, driving a 2004 F-350 pickup, collided with a 2005 Ford Freestar minivan driven by Karen Chambers. A passenger in Chambers' vehicle suffered cuts from broken glass.

Chambers was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.