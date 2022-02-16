Polk County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 57% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 57% of people living in Polk County are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 15, according to data from Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 1,399,164 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of Feb. 15 are Cook County (82%), Olmsted County (78%), Hennepin County (74%), Wabasha County (73%) and Washington County (72%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Polk County as of Feb. 15:

How many people in Polk County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

65% of people in Polk County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 20,404 people

57% of people in Polk County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 17,961 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?