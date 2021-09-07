Highway 2 project east of Crookston begins September 20

Times Report

Beginning September 20, motorists on Highway 2 east of Crookston will experience short term delays and lane closures as the resurfacing project begins. The project includes grading and resurfacing eastbound lanes on Highway 2 from Highway 9 to Highway 32.

Motorists will shift to head to head traffic on either the eastbound or westbound lanes, depending on which side is being resurfaced. The project will be completed under traffic. Motorists can expect short term delays, lane closures and flagging operations.

The contractor for this $1.4 million dollar project is Anderson Brothers Construction Company of Brainerd, LLC. This project will create a safer, longer lasting road surface. It is estimated to be complete by the end of October, weather permitting. Visit the project website for more information and a project map: www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy2-resurfacing.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

• Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

• Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

• Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/. For a complete list of projects for 2021, please visit www.mndot.gov/d2. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.