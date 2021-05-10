Local/area briefs: RiverView reopens waiting rooms

Times Report

RiverView on May 10 reopened its waiting rooms in all of its facilities. Patients will no longer need to call from the parking lot and wait in their vehicle until being called and told to come inside.

Once inside, patients and visitors will continue to be screened following current COVID-19 guidelines and must wear masks.

Chimney fire

A few minutes after 7 p.m. on May 8, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Mcintosh, Erskine and Fosston fire departments and Essentia Ambulance responded to a reported chimney fire at Kyle’s Repair in McIntosh.

The fire was extinguished in the ceiling.

Fire destroys quonset

A burning hay bale on Sunday, May 9 started a nearby quonset on fire in Angus and destroyed the building along with property inside, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports. The total loss is estimated to be $30,000.

No one was hurt.

The fire was reported at 13407 U.S. Highway 75 North. The property owner is Arlen Gale Stroble of Angus.

Responding were the Warren Fire Department and Ambulance, State Fire Marshal and the Department of Natural Resources.