Polk County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 29% of people fully vaccinated

Some 29% of people living in Polk County are fully vaccinated as of April 18, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 556,381 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of April 18 are Cook County (51%), Big Stone County (46%), Olmsted County (42%), Lac qui Parle County (40%) and Carlton County (39%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Polk County as of April 18:

How many people in Polk County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

36% of people in Polk County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 11,450 people

29% of people in Polk County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 9,032 people

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

43% of people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,380,215 people

29% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,624,725 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.