Polk County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 26% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 26% of people living in Polk County are fully vaccinated as of April 13, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 545,404 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of April 13 are Cook County (47%), Big Stone County (43%), Olmsted County (39%), Mahnomen County (38%) and Lac qui Parle County (38%).

Polk County Public Health: : Lots of places for the general public to get COVID-19 vaccine

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Polk County as of April 13:

How many people in Polk County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

35% of people in Polk County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 11,194 people

26% of people in Polk County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 8,333 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

40% of people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,237,959 people

27% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,483,979 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.