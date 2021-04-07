Polk County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 22% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 22% of people living in Polk County are fully vaccinated as of April 6, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 530,662 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of April 6 are Lac qui Parle County, Olmsted County, Big Stone County, Mahnomen County and Cook County.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Polk County as of April 6:

How many people in Polk County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

34% of people in Polk County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 10,696 people

22% of people in Polk County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 6,965 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

36% of people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,965,827 people

22% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,230,329 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.