Polk County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 18% people fully vaccinated

Some 18% of people living in Polk County are fully vaccinated as of March 23, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 507,231 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of March 23 are Traverse County, Olmsted County, Big Stone County, Mahnomen County and Cook County.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Polk County as of March 23:

How many people in Polk County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

30% of people in Polk County have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 9,400 people

18% of people in Polk County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 5,568 people

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

28% of people in Minnesota have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,542,418 people

16% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 874,480 people

