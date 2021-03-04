Here's how many people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Polk County

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Polk County has administered more than 10,162 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as cases continue to rise in the state, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

That's up 19.15% from the previous week's tally of 8,529 COVID-19 doses administered.

In the latest week, Minnesota reported 486,434 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1.16% from the week before.

Last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced a new timeline for vaccinations through the summer — when the state expects to make vaccines available to the general public.

The next phases of vaccination will focus on people with certain underlying health conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to the disease, and expand to more health conditions and younger people through the spring.

The vaccines that have been administered in the state are already slowing down the disease, and shutdowns of businesses and schools helped lessen the impact of the worst months of the pandemic, Walz said during the announcement.

"Our case numbers... Are dropping rapidly, our death rates are dropping rapidly, because of what you have done," he said. "We missed holidays, but I'm telling you — we've saved lives."

The five counties that have administered the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses as of March 3 are St. Louis, Olmsted, Dakota, Ramsey and Hennepin.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Polk County as of March 3:

How many people in Polk County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

A total of 10,162 of vaccine doses have been administered.

Among those, 6,673 people have received at least one vaccine dose and 3,489 are fully vaccinated.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

A total of 1,477,533 of vaccines doses have been administered.

Among those, 985,742 people have received at least one vaccine dose and 486,432 people are fully vaccinated.

