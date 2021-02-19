Here's how many people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Polk County
Polk County has administered more than 7,213 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as cases continue to steadily rise in the state, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
That's up 8.04% from the previous week's tally of 6,676 COVID-19 doses administered.
In the latest week, Minnesota reported 476,292 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.94% from the week before.
Gov. Tim Walz recently set a statewide goal to have all K-12 students back in classrooms full time by March 8.
Expanded COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts for school staff and a low growth in cases in early 2021 have put the state on track to reopen by the deadline.
News:Vaccine Connector tool helps Minnesotans know when, where to get COVID-19 vaccine
"Vaccines are here and they're ramping up," Walz said during the announcement. "We're doing more than 100,000 doses a week. We're on our way to ending the pandemic."
The five counties that have administered the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses as of February 19 are Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey and St. Louis Counties.
Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Polk County as of February 19:
How many people in Polk County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?
- A total of 7,213 of vaccine doses have been administered.
- Among those, 5,394 were first doses and 1,819 were second doses.
For the latest numbers before our next weekly recap, check out this map breaking down vaccines by county.
News:Vaccine Connector tool helps Minnesotans know when, where to get COVID-19 vaccine
How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?
- A total of 975,626 of vaccines doses have been administered.
- Among those, 710,305 were first doses and 264,122 were second doses.
News:Gov. Walz modifies capacity restrictions for restaurants, gyms, entertainment and celebration venues