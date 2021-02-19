Here's how many people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Polk County

Chastity Laskey

Polk County has administered more than 7,213 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as cases continue to steadily rise in the state, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

That's up 8.04% from the previous week's tally of 6,676 COVID-19 doses administered.

In the latest week, Minnesota reported 476,292 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.94% from the week before.

Gov. Tim Walz recently set a statewide goal to have all K-12 students back in classrooms full time by March 8.

Expanded COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts for school staff and a low growth in cases in early 2021 have put the state on track to reopen by the deadline.

"Vaccines are here and they're ramping up," Walz said during the announcement. "We're doing more than 100,000 doses a week. We're on our way to ending the pandemic."

The five counties that have administered the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses as of February 19 are Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey and St. Louis Counties.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Polk County as of February 19:

How many people in Polk County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

A total of 7,213 of vaccine doses have been administered.

Among those, 5,394 were first doses and 1,819 were second doses.

For the latest numbers before our next weekly recap, check out this map breaking down vaccines by county.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

A total of 975,626 of vaccines doses have been administered.

Among those, 710,305 were first doses and 264,122 were second doses.

