Biermaier encourages everyone to be safe and smart on NYE

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

One might assume that the Crookston Police Department, on a more typical, non-pandemic New Year’s Eve at least, would put additional officers on patrol to keep extra eyes on anyone who might be trying to bar-hop behind the wheel or drive home when they’re intoxicated.

But CPD Chief Paul Biermaier, reached by the Times, says that over the past few years he hasn’t put extra officers on patrol on New Year’s Eve. Instead, the CPD keeps its normal number of officers on patrol, a trio of them working with 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Biermaier chalks up the lack of a need for special staffing measures to Crookston New Year’s Eve revelers’ responsible choices.

“Residents and visitors to Crookston have done a good job of having a sober driver and being safe with their activities,” he says.

Asked if he thinks an increased number of Crookston residents might travel to bars in Grand Forks to celebrate, Biermaier said he had no opinion on that subject.

Biermaier encourages everyone to keep the positive trend going this New Year’s Eve, which has local bars and restaurants closed to in-person customers because of state-imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

“As always, we hope everyone will continue to be safe. Plan your evening and your ride if you do go out to celebrate someplace, and especially continue to take COVID-19 safety precautions seriously, doing everything you can to minimize the spread of the virus,” he said. “We have a ways to go yet before this virus is under control.”