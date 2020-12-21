Polk County Sheriff’s Office remains closed to the public

Times Report

Due to the continued health concerns raised by the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office lobby is closed to the public. This includes both the Crookston and Fosston sub-station offices.

All civil process, gun permits, data requests, and administrative activity will be initiated by calling 218-281-0431 or emailing PCSORecords@co.polk.mn.us. See the PCSO webpage for application information. The PCSO’s response time may be delayed due to current events and its ability to retrieve information held by other agencies. The PCSO is committed to getting information back to you as timely as possible while keeping its employees and the community safe.

Note that 911 emergency services will not change. The public should continue to call 911 for all emergencies with confidence that law enforcement, fire and emergency medical responders will respond. The PCSO’s 911 operators may ask you additional questions due to the recommended protocols implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All non-emergency calls should be directed to 281-0431.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office values its relationship with residents of Polk County, and they understand the need to stay connected to the community.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the PCSO asks for your patience as this situation evolves. The PCSO asks that everyone follow the most current information set by the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health.

Take care of each other and be safe.