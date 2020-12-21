Law enforcement leaders form Line 3 task force

Times Report

Crookston Times

In 2016 when it became evident that a pipeline would likely be built across northern Minnesota, numerous law enforcement leaders began initial conversations of what a joint public safety response would look like.

As the plans became more formalized on the pipeline, the conversations moved from abstract to concrete with the formation of mutual aid agreements and detailed planning.

The Northern Lights Task Force is comprised of law enforcement leaders from the following counties: Kittson, Becker, Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake, Carlton, St. Louis, Aitkin, Kanabec, Clearwater, Polk, Hubbard, Wadena, Cass, Crow Wing, Beltrami, Itasca and the Fond du Lac Reservation.

The task force is managed by an executive committee consisting of Sheriffs Litman, Lake, Guida, Smith, Halverson and Glander.

The activities of the task force members is summed up by their mission statement: “To provide a safe environment that protects life, property, and free speech through a respectful approach by well trained, disciplined peace officers relating to the lawful activities conducted by those who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights in Minnesota. “

In support of the mission, sheriffs, their staff, state and municipal law enforcement partners attended a great deal of training. Topics ranged from crowd management, constitutional law and cultural classes.

Additional support is being received from additional agencies including the Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Homeland Security Emergency Management, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and numerous police, fire and EMS agencies within each county.

A public information officer has been set up and can be reached at NLTFPIO@Gmail.com or 218-591-0678.