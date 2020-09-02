DCDP: Chalk It Up returns, with a twist; food trucks to stick around

Chalk It Up is back in Crookston September 7-13 with a twist on the event that would normally encourage a gathering of art lovers and chalk drawers. People, young and old, are invited to decorate a spot on the sidewalk surrounding the Downtown Square red barn, located at East Third Street and North Ash Street, and submit their chalk photos to the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP) for their art contest. Chalk drawings can be done at any time during that week at the free event, plus the DCDP will be periodically checking the space downtown and posting photos on their social media pages.

You can bring your own chalk or pick up a bag from the Crookston Times office during business hours. Submit your chalk drawing photos to the DCDP’s Facebook page @downtowncrookstonpartnership or email downtowncrookston@gmail.com.

SEPTEMBER FOOD TRUCKS

The DCDP will again be hosting a month of food trucks in downtown Crookston at the Opticare/H&R Block parking lot at 2nd Street and Broadway near City Hall. Here’s September’s schedule:

• September 2 - Driftwood Grill - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• September 8 - Drafts Sports Bar & Grill - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• September 10 - Joe’s Diner on Wheels - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• September 15 - Spud Wagon - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• September 17 - Groovy Grub - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• September 23 - Erickson’s Smokehouse - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• September 28 - Joe’s Diner on Wheels - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• September 30 - Little Bangkok - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.