City notices: Garbage and recycling collection, closures for Labor Day

Times Report

Crookston Times

City garbage and recycling collection for Monday, September 7, the Labor Day holiday, will be collected on Tuesday, September 8 and Tuesday’s garbage collection will remain the same.

The Polk County Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, September 7 in observance of Labor Day and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 8.

City Hall will also be closed on Monday, September 7 in observance of Labor Day.