Polk County Board News & Notes: Fisher Avenue construction delayed until ’21

Construction for County Road 11 that includes Fisher Avenue in Crookston will be delayed until 2021, the Polk County Board of Commissioners recently learned from County Engineer Rich Sanders. The “red line” for the road is still being prepared by WSN (Widseth Smith Nolting, now Widseth), said Sanders, who added “it’s a complicated plan that’s taking a while to develop.”

“We’re looking at storm sewer and utilities that had to be designed around it and it’s more than just us working on it,” Sanders explained. “There’s $1 million and bonding funds waiting to be spent on that and then $1.3 million from the local option sales tax.”

He added later that work on county roads 21, 23, 20 and 16 were all done in 2020 and he was happy that most of it was wrapped up before beet harvest in the region.

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PRIORITY LIST

Among the bridges scheduled to be repaired and/or replaced in Polk County in 2021 are the Nielsville and Climax bridges. The Nielsville bridge, which crosses the Red River at Cummings, North Dakota, closed in September 2015 after a large hole formed in the deck. The bridge has been a point of contention ever since it started to deteriorate. The Climax bridge started to show its age as well with weight limitations set in early 2020 on the 63-year-old structure.

The cost of the repair and replacement of the Climax and Nielsville bridges are estimated at $4 million each with $500,000 coming from local funds and $3.5 million from bridge funds. Sanders told the Commissioners that each year bridge dollars come from the gas tax and each passed resolution allows them to spend and bridge bonding dollars allow for a match.

Bridges on the 2021 list requiring replacement, rehabilitation, or removal, include three bridges on County State Aid Highway 1 (the Nielsville bridge included), the Climax bridge on CSAH 7, one bridge on CSAH 9, and bridges in Brandsvold, Columbia, Euclid (two bridges), and Grove Park townships. Five bridges are on the list for 2022 in Euclid, Kertsonville, Lessor, Chester and Scandia townships.