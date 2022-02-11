Blastomycosis – A danger to dogs that has hit close to home

Savannah Lorntson

Crookston Times Intern

Crookston locals, Karen Danielson and Nick Sanders, recently lost their seven-month-old golden doodle, Stella, due to Blastomycosis. Stella had a habit of digging up flower beds, like many dogs do. They brought her to the vet who concluded that she contracted Blasto this last fall from digging.

Sadly, little Stella did not make it once she was diagnosed with the dangerous fungal disease.

Both Karen and Nick brought the subject forward in hopes to educate the community, as well as preventing anyone else from losing their dog(s) like they did.

Blastomycosis, also known as “Blasto”, is a harmful infection caused by the fungus, Blastomyces, which can be found in moist soil and in decomposing matter such as wood and leaves. Dogs are the most susceptible to Blasto, commonly acquired by breathing in the spores form the fungus from digging in dirt.

After breathing in the spores, it can take anywhere from 20 to 100 days for a dog to start showing symptoms.

Similar to humans, dogs who have Blasto may show symptoms such as fever, poor appetite, weight loss, coughing, and fatigue. When it takes longer to show symptoms, there is a greater chance that the dog will be too infected for the treatment.

Unfortunately, there is no prevention for the fungal disease, so keep an eye out for your dogs!