Drive-Through Groceries, Free Food Distribution Event Saturday, Mar. 27

Times Report

Crookston Times

Harvest Church and Trinity Lutheran Church of Crookston in partnership with Farmers to Families will be hosting a “Drive Through Groceries” free food distribution event on Saturday, March 27 starting at 10 a.m. at the Crookston High School parking lot.

Each family will receive a box or boxes, depending on family size, of food containing fresh produce, dairy items, meat/protein and milk. Everyone is welcome and they will serve until all the boxes are gone.

The hosts remind families to get in line early to make sure they get a box.

If you have questions, reach out Harvest Church at 218-281-2264 or Trinity Lutheran Church at 218-281-4276. More information can also be found on the Harvest Church Facebook page www.facebook.com/harvestchurchcrookston