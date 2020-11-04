Reminder: Free grab-and-go meals available

Times Report

Crookston Public Schools is currently providing “Grab and Go” lunches for all children 0-18 years. Everyone, including distance-learners, is welcome to use this service if you are at home for any reason. Children do not need to be present in order to pick up meals.

You are urged to follow CDC and MDH guidance for public outings if coming to pick up a meal in order to keep staff safe. Follow social distancing and wear a mask when picking up meals.

This service is available on all scheduled school days including the 2W/distance learning days for all students. Refer to the Crookston Public Schools Calendar for the scheduled school days.

Here’s how you get a meal:

Go to crookston.k12.mn.us. Click on “Departments” and then click on “Food Services.” Then click on “Request a Grab and Go Lunch.” Fill out the form for each day you need a lunch. You can include up to four students on each request. Pick up your meal between 11 a.m. and noon from Crookston High School door #15. (That’s the back door of the cafeteria.)

If you have questions, contact Anna Ogaard-Brekken at annaogaard@isd593.org or 281-5313, ext. 7.