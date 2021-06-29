Catholic Daughters Court Bishop Schenk #2010 observes 50-year anniversary

Times Report

Catholic Daughters Court Bishop Schenk #2010 were finally able to observe their court’s 50 year anniversary on June 21 after the pandemic of 2020 cancelled their original celebration. Each charter member received their 50-year pin, a corsage, a rosary, a CDA clock, and a special pin from State Regent Mary, plus a fresh vase of flowers.

Each of them reminisced of events that happened over the years and how they came about joining our court, said a release to the media, plus many laughs were had.

Local Regent Elaine Sylvester was the master of ceremonies and other special guests were State Treasurer Vera Hannig, District Deputy Alana Kuznia and Past State Regent Margee Keller.