Rotary hosting ‘Christmas Raffle’ through Dec. 17

The Crookston Rotary Club is hosting a “Christmas Raffle” through December 17 with prizes from local businesses and donations from club members. Each ticket is $10 and prizes include:

• 1st Prize: $400 cash

• 2nd Prize: Happy Joe’s Pizza for a year and wine

• 3rd Prize: Custom cakes for a year and wine

• 4th Prize: $100 to B&E Meats with wine and beer

• 5th Prize: Grand Theatre private rental

The club was unable to host any of their regular fundraisers in 2020 and proceeds from the raffle will go to the community for various projects and needs.

You must be 21 or older to purchase a ticket and win. The raffle drawing is scheduled for December 17 at 7 p.m. at the Crookston Inn and the winners will be announced plus the drawing will be live on their Facebook page. Contact a Rotary Club member or email crookstonrotaryclub@gmail.com for tickets.

Permit #: X-94158-20-005