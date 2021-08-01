Parlor heater from 1904 featured at Polk County Museum

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Museum in Crookston is home to an "elegant" Favorite brand parlor heater dating back to 1904. Polk County Historical Society members say the parlor heater brought warmth to Victorian parlors as well as stores, shops, schools and other buildings.

"Before television, smartphones and computers, parlor heaters provided folks with a warm place to gather, tell stories and socialize," said the museum's release. "The isinglass (also called mica) panels provided a cozy glow when there was a fire in the stove. Isinglass was made by peeling thin layers away from a stone related to quartz."

The Favorite Company of Piqua, Ohio produced stoves from 1889-1935.

Everyone is welcome to visit the museum which is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission.