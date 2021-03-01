HUD awards nearly $19 million to Minnesota’s Native American communities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced more than $652 million in Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) formula funding for eligible Native American Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) to carry out affordable housing activities in tribal communities. This includes nearly $19 million for 10 Tribes in Minnesota.
“The Indian Housing Block Grant program supports the commitment of Tribes across the country to their communities through funding affordable housing and housing activities,” said HUD Acting Secretary Matthew E. Ammon. “The U.S. government has a responsibility to carry out trust obligations to Indian tribes, and with this funding, HUD is acting to meet these obligations.”
The IHBG Program is a formula grant that provides a range of affordable housing activities on reservations and related areas. Eligible activities include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, crime prevention and safety, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems.
The final allocation summaries are posted on the ONAP Codetalk website.
• Leech Lake Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe
Cass Lake - $4,023,388
• Fond Du Lac Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe
Cloquet - $3,492,377
• Grand Portage Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe
Grand Portage - $415,612
• Upper Sioux Indian Community
Granite Falls - $286,803
• Lower Sioux Indian Community
Morton - $177,118
• Boise Forte Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe
Nett Lake - $1,029,961
• Mille Lacs Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe
Onamia - $1,535,940
• Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community
Prior Lake - $79,946
• Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians
Red Lake - $4,552,364
• White Earth Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe
White Earth - $3,336,124
MINNESOTA TOTAL
$18,929,633
NATIONAL TOTAL
$652,283,056
HUD's mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. More information about HUD and its programs is available at www.hud.gov and http://espanol.hud.gov. You can also connect with HUD on social media or sign up for news alerts on HUD's Email List.