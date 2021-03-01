HUD awards nearly $19 million to Minnesota’s Native American communities

Times Report

Crookston Times

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced more than $652 million in Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) formula funding for eligible Native American Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) to carry out affordable housing activities in tribal communities. This includes nearly $19 million for 10 Tribes in Minnesota.

“The Indian Housing Block Grant program supports the commitment of Tribes across the country to their communities through funding affordable housing and housing activities,” said HUD Acting Secretary Matthew E. Ammon. “The U.S. government has a responsibility to carry out trust obligations to Indian tribes, and with this funding, HUD is acting to meet these obligations.”

The IHBG Program is a formula grant that provides a range of affordable housing activities on reservations and related areas. Eligible activities include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, crime prevention and safety, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems.

The final allocation summaries are posted on the ONAP Codetalk website.

• Leech Lake Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe

Cass Lake - $4,023,388

• Fond Du Lac Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe

Cloquet - $3,492,377

• Grand Portage Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe

Grand Portage - $415,612

• Upper Sioux Indian Community

Granite Falls - $286,803

• Lower Sioux Indian Community

Morton - $177,118

• Boise Forte Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe

Nett Lake - $1,029,961

• Mille Lacs Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe

Onamia - $1,535,940

• Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community

Prior Lake - $79,946

• Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians

Red Lake - $4,552,364

• White Earth Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe

White Earth - $3,336,124

MINNESOTA TOTAL

$18,929,633

NATIONAL TOTAL

$652,283,056

