Boy Scout Troop 50 fruit basket sales accepting orders

Crookston Times

Boy Scout Troop 50 is having a fruit basket sale through December 22 and had pop-up sales events at a couple of Crookston businesses Saturday including Heroes Rise Coffee Company and True Value Hardware.

They’ve also had a table at Wright’s Consignment in Red Lake Falls. Baskets will be made on Saturday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 22 and are available in three sizes, $20, $30 and $40. Delivery is free within city limits plus phone and pre-orders are accepted by calling Noelle at 280-2561.

Proceeds from the fruit basket sales will be used to support Troop 50 activities, camps and outings.