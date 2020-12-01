Matthew Girard column: The price of sports loyalty

Matthew Girard More Content Now

When I learned I was going to become a father, I set many goals. There were all the usual ones such as protecting my daughter, spending time with her, putting her interests first, teaching her self-esteem and so on. But after all the important stuff, there was one goal that I was looking forward to accomplishing most - raising a loyal and diehard member of the NFL team I have been a devout follower of since my youth.

Like most NFL fans, I latched on to my team in my childhood and have rooted them on through the good, the bad and the ugly ever since. As fans do with their favorite teams, I spent hours learning about the history of my team by watching documentaries of the glory days or reading any books I could get my hands on about the “Monsters of the Midway.” I couldn’t wait to teach my daughter about the history of the NFL’s first franchise and continue the long lineage of families whose fall Sundays revolve around the navy blue and orange. It not only was a goal, but it was a duty to my team.

For seven years, I cultivated her fandom with care. I enthusiastically dressed her in team-themed apparel from onesies to glittery jerseys; gave her the cuddliest stuffed bears, pillows and blankets with the appropriate team colors; taught her the words to the immensely catchy team fight song from 1941; had her watch old game clips on YouTube; taught her the “Super Bowl Shuffle”; and reinforced it all every football Sunday by wearing “matching” outfits while we rooted on “our” team. Having repeated this ritual for the last few years, I was fairly confident the seed had been planted and taken root.

While I was confident her loyalties to “our” team were now ingrained, I realized when she began going to school in Texas that I wouldn’t be able to keep her from being exposed to the fans of the so-called “America’s Team.” Not only did I need to continue to cultivate her relationship with “our” beloved team, but I revised my goal to include keeping her from the clutches of the “Star.” Although I knew it would be a difficult task to keep her focused on the blue and orange, considering she is born and raised in Texas, and she might want to feel more included with her Star-loving classmates, I knew I had to step up my fandom.

Heading into the 2020 NFL season, I knew this would be a pivotal year, as my daughter would be turning 7 - it was at this age when my fandom truly took hold. For the first few weeks of the season, showing off my team pride was easy, with five wins in the first six weeks. Through the early wins, I could see a twinkle in my daughter’s eye every time we scored a touchdown and every time we would discuss who our next opponent was. Sure, we saw plenty of Star-emblazoned helmets during those weeks, but with a historically bad start and me subtly reminding her of their win-loss record, I had little worry about her focusing any attention on the football club in North Texas.

Then, in an instant, all my hard work came unraveled. Because of my sense of team duty and my efforts of keeping that Texas team at an arm’s length, I never suspected another team would swoop in and steal my daughter’s fandom.

Although our team got off to a hot start, they began losing, and my daughter’s interest in “our” team wained. She still would ask how “we” were doing on Sundays, but twinkle in her eye was gone when we discussed their record. Then one day at her grandmother’s house, my daughter came across a magnet on the fridge she hadn’t noticed before.

With a smirk on her face, she brought the magnet over to me and slowly opened her hands to reveal a fake piece of cheese with a green “G” - “our” team’s biggest rival.

“Daddy, I really like these colors. This is a football team, right?”

Holding in a cheese-induced outburst, I begrudgingly said, “Yes, that is a football team.”

“How are they doing?” she asked.

With gritted teeth I said, “They could win it all this year.”

“Well you know how much I like cheese, don’t you, Daddy?”

Matthew Girard is a columnist for More Content Now and Gannett Co. Inc. Contact him at mgirard@gannett.com.